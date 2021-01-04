Alkyl Amines Chemicals spurts on stock-split plan

-
Alkyl Amines Chemicals surged 17.65% to Rs 4568.50 after the company said that its board will consider stock split on 2 February 2021.
On the same day, the board will also Q3 December 2020 results of the company. It will also consider the proposal for setting up of new project including Amines.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals is a global supplier of amines and amine-based chemicals to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, rubber chemical & water treatment industries, among others.
Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals rose 21.49% to Rs 65.47 crore on 23.96% rise in net sales to Rs 291.27 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
