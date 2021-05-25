EPL to supply sustainable and recyclable tubes for GSK's toothpaste range

EPL announced that the company has been selected as a partner by one of the world's leading FMCG companies, GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH), in their journey towards achieving 100% sustainability in the oral care segment.

In accordance with the partnership, EPL will be supplying their APR approved, 100% Recyclable and fully sustainable Platina Tubes, for the toothpaste range of GSKCH. EPL's Platina Tube with HDPE closure, is the world's first fully sustainable and completely recyclable tube accredited by APR.

This partnership will help GSKCH's oral health brands, including Sensodyne, Parodontax and Aquafresh tubes to be 100% recyclable by 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)