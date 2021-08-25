Nifty Aug futures trade at par

NSE VIX rose 2.35% to 13.49.

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,635, near Nifty's spot closing of 16,634.65.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 10.05 points or 0.06% to 16,634.65, its record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 60.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 33.28 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.35% to 13.4975.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire tomorrow, 26 August 2021.

