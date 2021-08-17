Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

NSE VIX stable at 13.41.

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,602.20, a discount of 12.4 points to Nifty's spot closing of 16,614.60.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 19.50 points or 0.12% to 16,602.20, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.33% to 13.4125.

Vedanta, Adani Ports & SEZ and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

