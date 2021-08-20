Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

NSE VIX spurted 8.6% to 14.015

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,420, a discount of 30.8 points to Nifty's spot closing of 16,450.50.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 118.35 points or 0.71% to 16,450.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 8.6% to 14.015.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

