Nifty holds 17,000 mark; metal stocks tumble

The domestic equity benchmarks were trading with steep losses in afternoon trade. The Nifty managed to hold above the 17,050 mark. Metal stocks witnessed selling pressure for the third day in a row.

At 13:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 620.73 points or 1.07% to 57,280.41. The Nifty 50 index lost 186.85 points or 1.08% to 17,061.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.72% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.16%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1039 shares rose and 2246 shares fell. A total of 94 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.24% to 5,527.65. The index has lost 2.46% in three sessions.

Vedanta (down 5.26%), Hindustan Copper (down 3.15%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.41%), National Aluminum Co. (down 1.39%), Coal India (down 1.37%), Tata Steel (down 1.23%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.22%) and SAIL (down 0.93%) declined.

APL Apollo Tubes (up 1%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.75%) and Ratnamani Metals Tubes (up 0.64%) managed to buck the trend.

New Listing:

Shares of Rategain Travel Technologies were currently trading at Rs 365.10 on the BSE, at a discount of 14.09% to the issue price of Rs 425. The scrip was listed at Rs 364.80, representing a discount of 14.16% to the issue price. So far, the scrip has hit a high of 382 and a low of 342.30. Over 5.93 lakh shares of the company have changed hands in the counter till now.

The IPO of Rategain Travel Technologies was subscribed 17.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 December 2021 and it closed on 9 December 2021.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience received bids for over 5.38 crore shares as against 1.45 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Friday, (17 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 3.71 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 December 2021 and it will close on 20 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 265-274.

The IPO of HP Adhesives received bids for over 3.24 crore shares as against 25.28 lakh shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:15 IST on Friday (17 December 2021). The issue was subscribed 12.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 15 December 2021 and it will close on 17 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 262-274.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)