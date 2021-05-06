Nifty hovers above 14,650 level; PSU banks decline

Benchmarks traded sideways with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 14,650 level. PSU banks saw profit taking while metal, IT and auto stock witnessed buying demand.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 149.99 points or 0.31% to 48,827.69. The Nifty 50 index gained 63.30 points or 0.43% to 14,681.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.59% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.43%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,556 shares rose and 1,350 shares fell.

A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 15,52,16,499 with 32,42,360 deaths. India reported 35,66,398 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 2,30,168 deaths while 1,72,80,844 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new cases of COVID-19 and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were 3,29,113 discharged during the same time period.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (48,80,542), Kerala (17,43,932), Karnataka (17,41,046), Uttar Pradesh (13,99,348), and Tamil Nadu (12,72,602).

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.45% to 2,113.30, snapping two day gaining streak. The index rose 5% in two days.

Punjab National Bank (down 3.2%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.63%), Union Bank of India (down 2.47%), Canara Bank (down 1.82%), Indian Bank (down 1%) and Bank of India (down 0.72%) were top losers in PSU bank space.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.87 compared with its previous closing of 73.91.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.993% as compared to its previous close of 5.978%.

MCX Gold futures for 4 June 2021 settlement rose 0.37% to Rs 47,175.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.26% to 91.060.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2021 settlement rose 12 cents to $69.08 a barrel. The contract increased by 0.12% to settle at $68.96 in the previous trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)