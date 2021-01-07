Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry.

The Nifty January 2020 were at 14,203.90, a premium of 66.55 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 14,137.35.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 8.9 points or 0.06% to 14,137.35.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 60.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 39.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, lost 1.8% to 20.615.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2020 expiry showed maximum call OI of 19.25 lakh contracts at the 14,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.08 lakh contracts was seen at 13,000 strike price.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for January expiry.

The January 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 28 January 2020.

