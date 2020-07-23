Nifty July futures trade at minor premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment spurts due to weekly expiry.

The Nifty July 2020 were at 11,217.35, a premium of 1.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,215.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.71 lakh crore compared with Rs 19.98 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 82.85 points or 0.74% to settle at 11,215.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, lost 0.8% at 24.7685.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 33.78 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 38.71 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Reliance Industries July 2020 futures were at 2,073, compared with spot closing price of 2076. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,295.05 compared with spot closing price of 3296.05. ICICI Bank July 2020 futures were at 395.60, compared with spot closing price of 394.80.

The July 2020 F&O contracts are set for expiry on 30 July 2020.

