Turnover rises on NSE's F&O segment

India VIX stable at 24

The Nifty July 2020 were at 11,175, a premium of 12.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,162.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.87 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 140.05 points or 1.27% to settle at 11,162.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.53% at 24.58.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 28.98 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 37.70 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,277, compared with spot closing price of 3304. RIL July 2020 futures were at 1,975 compared with spot closing price of 1973.50. Axis Bank July 2020 futures were at 446.35, compared with spot closing price of 445.90.

The July 2020 F&O contracts are set for expiry on 30 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)