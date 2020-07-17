Nifty July futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbles 5%

The Nifty July 2020 was at 10,931, a premium of 29.30 point compared with the Nifty's closing of 10,901.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.75 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 161.75 points or 1.51% to settle at 10,901.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.4% at 23.9925.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 25.60 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 34.29 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Reliance Industries July 2020 futures were at 1,922.10, compared with spot closing price of 1916. Infosys July 2020 futures were at 907.50 compared with spot closing price of 905.65. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,311, compared with spot closing price of 3315.

The July 2020 F&O contracts are set for expiry on 30 July 2020.

