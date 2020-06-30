Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 63.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 82.06 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures declined 63.29% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.59% to Rs 16.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales82.0668.67 19 243.54213.78 14 OPM %4.9415.06 -11.6216.78 - PBDT3.528.68 -59 23.0129.90 -23 PBT3.048.18 -63 21.2628.03 -24 NP2.035.53 -63 16.4920.01 -18
