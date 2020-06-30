Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 63.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 82.06 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures declined 63.29% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.59% to Rs 16.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 243.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

