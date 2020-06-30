AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 59.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.02% to Rs 69.69 crore

Net profit of AksharChem (India) rose 59.18% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 69.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.41% to Rs 15.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 260.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 322.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

