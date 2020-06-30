AksharChem (India) standalone net profit rises 59.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.02% to Rs 69.69 croreNet profit of AksharChem (India) rose 59.18% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.02% to Rs 69.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.41% to Rs 15.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.43% to Rs 260.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 322.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales69.6980.12 -13 260.15322.88 -19 OPM %14.686.71 -9.9610.68 - PBDT10.197.20 42 25.8438.92 -34 PBT8.465.40 57 19.1133.41 -43 NP5.813.65 59 15.7222.59 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU