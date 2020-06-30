Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 199.66% to Rs 17.83 croreNet profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 199.66% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 319.57% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 25.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.835.95 200 25.4118.08 41 OPM %9.657.56 -10.515.81 - PBDT1.730.37 368 2.721.11 145 PBT1.580.31 410 2.530.95 166 NP0.96-0.19 LP 1.930.46 320
