NILE consolidated net profit declines 65.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NILE consolidated net profit declines 13.29% in the March 2022 quarter
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Choice International consolidated net profit declines 29.83% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 212.33 croreNet profit of NILE declined 65.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 212.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.33199.87 6 OPM %2.206.15 -PBDT4.3611.49 -62 PBT3.6710.59 -65 NP2.687.83 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU