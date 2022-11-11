NILE consolidated net profit declines 65.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 212.33 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 65.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 212.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.212.33199.872.206.154.3611.493.6710.592.687.83

