NILE consolidated net profit declines 65.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 212.33 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 65.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 212.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 199.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales212.33199.87 6 OPM %2.206.15 -PBDT4.3611.49 -62 PBT3.6710.59 -65 NP2.687.83 -66

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:29 IST

