I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of I Power Solutions India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.06 -83 OPM %-700.000 -PBDT-0.070 0 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.080 0

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:38 IST

