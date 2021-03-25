NLC India raises Rs 500 crore through commercial paper

NLC India on Wednesday announced that it has raised from Rs 500 crore by issuing and allotting commercial paper.

In an exchange filing, the company said that it issued 10,000 numbers of commercial paper of face value of Rs 5 lakh each on 24 March 2021, aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Shares of NLC India rose 0.4% to Rs 50.50 on BSE.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India holds 79.2% stake in the company.

