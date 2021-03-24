Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2021.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 69.55 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28781 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 7.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15511 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd lost 8.83% to Rs 6.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up slipped 7.72% to Rs 141.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23444 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd shed 7.25% to Rs 0.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19490 shares in the past one month.

