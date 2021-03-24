Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDFC Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2021.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd crashed 8.88% to Rs 27.7 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd tumbled 6.42% to Rs 49.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 3638.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15643 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd plummeted 5.94% to Rs 62.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52343 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shed 5.94% to Rs 84.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

