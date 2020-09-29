NLC India update on decommissioning of thermal power station

NLC India announced that as part of retirement of TPS I (6x50 MW + 3x100 MW), Unit 5 (50MW) has been withdrawn from service on 28 September 2020.

With the above so far 550 MW out of 600 MW has been decommissioned and as on date the balance total capacity of TPS I stands to 50 MW.

