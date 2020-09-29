Zydus Wellness allots 38.46 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

-
At issue price of Rs 1690 per shareZydus Wellness announced that the Finance and Administration Committee at its meeting held on 28 September 2020 approved the issue and allotment of 38,46,000 Equity Shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs. 1,690.00/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1,680.00 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs. 649.97 crore.
The QIP opened on 23 September 2020 and closed on 28 September 2020.
Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 59,78,61,440/- consisting of 5,97,86,144 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 63,63,21,440/- consisting of 6,36,32,144 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each
