North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 40.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 91.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.05% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 342.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

