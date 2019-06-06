North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 91.39 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 40.00% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 91.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.05% to Rs 4.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 342.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 384.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.3988.75 3 342.92384.87 -11 OPM %8.336.78 -4.123.99 - PBDT4.533.49 30 10.439.14 14 PBT3.022.18 39 7.036.00 17 NP1.891.35 40 4.533.87 17

