Intense Technologies standalone net profit declines 99.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 99.85% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.98% to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 55.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

