Intense Technologies standalone net profit declines 99.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.52% to Rs 16.66 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 99.85% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.98% to Rs 6.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 55.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.6620.20 -18 55.8352.12 7 OPM %10.7453.56 -20.0822.74 - PBDT1.5010.69 -86 11.6612.17 -4 PBT1.009.65 -90 9.788.00 22 NP0.016.81 -100 6.604.46 48
