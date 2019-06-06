First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Sebi allows mutual funds to invest in exchange traded commodity derivatives
Sebi to allow MFs, portfolio managers in commodity derivative market
Forex reserves up by USD 171.9 mn to USD 418.7 bn
United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.41% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.140.17 -18 OPM %433.33360.00 -321.43417.65 - PBDT0.120.16 -25 0.410.69 -41 PBT0.100.12 -17 0.320.64 -50 NP0.050.11 -55 0.230.54 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU