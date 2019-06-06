First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.41% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.030.050.140.17433.33360.00321.43417.650.120.160.410.690.100.120.320.640.050.110.230.54

