First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.41% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.140.17 -18 OPM %433.33360.00 -321.43417.65 - PBDT0.120.16 -25 0.410.69 -41 PBT0.100.12 -17 0.320.64 -50 NP0.050.11 -55 0.230.54 -57

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:03 IST

