NTPC, Bank of Baroda, IIFL Finance in focus

NTPC: Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation on 23 August 2022. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55099 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69464 MW.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda said that the capital raising committee of the bank has approved issuance of basel-III compliant additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds for aggregate total issue size of Rs 2,500 crore in single or multiple tranches.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank has sold 3,00,000 equity shares representing 0.87% of the paid-up share capital of Kilburn Engineering. Post the said sale, the Bank holds 1.02% of the paid-up share capital of Kilburn.

IIFL Finance: The board of directors of the company has considered and approved the allotment of 5,376,457 fully paid-up equity shares of the Subsidiary Company IIFL Home Finance to the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2200 crore.

TVS Electronics: The company has executed Business Transfer Agreement with M/s GTID Solutions Development Private Limited to enter into mobile POS software solutions and authentication solutions space, offering hardware along with required applications, digital payment solutions, cloud computing software solutions etc. to segments like Retail, Banks and Government.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 65 room hotel at Hubli, Karnataka under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by May, 2023.

