RateGain, Sona Comstar, Bharat Gears, Nxtdigital in focus

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain):RateGain announced today that Air India, the flagship carrier of India owned by India's largest conglomerate the Tata Group has selected RateGain's - AirGain product to dynamically adjust prices with real-time, accurate, and high-quality airfare data to compete globally with leading airlines.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar): The company has partnered with Drive TLV (DRIVE), an Israel-based innovation hub focused on smart mobility solutions. The partnership with DRIVE will give Sona Comstar access to Israel's hi-tech mobility start-up ecosystem.

Bharat Gears: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 19 August 2022, to consider and approve issue of bonus shares of the company by way of capitalization of reserves.

Nxtdigital: The board of directors of Nxtdigital approved the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Nxtdigital and Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL) and their respective Shareholders - for merger of HLFL with the company.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company has recently secured new orders for FGD totalling to Rs 1,455 crores.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: State Bank of India, financial creditor through its advocate has initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the company before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

