Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, LIC, ZEE in focus

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker recorded 71% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 625 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 365 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations for the first quarter stood at Rs 8,393 crore, a growth of 53% over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation reported a standalone net profit of Rs 15,206 crore in Q1 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 4,335 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Net revenue increased 83.8% YoY to Rs 42320.72 crore during the quarter.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): LIC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 682.89 crore in Q1 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 2.94 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. The insurer's total premium income surged 20.35% to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 81,721.42 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE): Zee Entertainment Enterprises' reported 50.1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 106.6 crore despite a 4% increase in operating revenue to Rs 1845.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Sun TV Network: The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 493.99 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 365.03 crore posed in Q1 FY22. Income from operations rose to Rs 1219.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 818.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

Astral: Astral's consolidated net profit rose 20.3% to Rs 88.90 crore on a 73.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,212.90 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker's consolidated net profit surged 49.2% to Rs 190.68 crore on 29.6% jump in net sales to Rs 5,942 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Muthoot Finance: On standalone basis, Muthoot Finance's net profit dropped 17.4% to Rs 802.01 crore on 7.6% decline in total income to Rs 2,509.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Maithan Alloys: Maithan Alloys' consolidated net profit surged 95.4% to Rs 218.95 crore on 80.4% rise in net sales to Rs 1,020.31 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Campus Activewear: Campus Activewear's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 28.66 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1.98 crore posed in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations surged 149.6% to Rs 337.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 135.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

