NTPC commissions 20 MW out of 56MW of Kawas Solar PV Project

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 20 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 14 May 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54616.68 MW.

Further, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 68981.68 and 68321.68 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)