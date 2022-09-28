NTPC declares commercial operation of 1st part of Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV project

The state-run power major on Wednesday (28 September 2022) declared commercial operation of first part capacity of 150 megawatt (MW) out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In an exchange filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 29 September 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 57,639 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70,234 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

NTPC's consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 3,977.77 crore on a 44.5% rise in net sales to Rs 43,177.14 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of NTPC declined 1.04% to Rs 157.45 on the BSE.

