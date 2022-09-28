Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Liberty Shoes Ltd, Rama Phosphates Ltd, Sreeleathers Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2022.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 13.49% to Rs 127 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 549 shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd surged 11.39% to Rs 277.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58557 shares in the past one month.

Rama Phosphates Ltd soared 11.32% to Rs 309.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10421 shares in the past one month.

Sreeleathers Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 230.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8386 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd gained 9.76% to Rs 74.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10984 shares in the past one month.

