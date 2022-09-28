John Cockerill India jumps on bagging order order

John Cockerill India spurted 8.91% to Rs 1314 after the company said it secured an order worth over Rs 160 crore from Jindal Steel Odisha.

John Cockerill India has secured an order from Jindal Steel Odisha for supplying Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL-2) to be installed at the client's Angul, Odisha Works.

The contract also includes supply of spares for two years for the said CGL-2. The total value of contract of CGL-2 exceeds Rs 160 crore, the company said in a statement.

John Cockerill India is engaged in the conception, manufacture and installation of reversible cold rolling mills. It has developed a wide range of technologies in the field of processing lines, rolling mills, thermal and chemical processes. It also supplies auxiliary steel treatment equipment. It has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America, Russia.

John Cockerill India reported net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales declined 61.51% to Rs 37.45 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

