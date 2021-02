NTPC executes SPAs with GAIL (India)

For divestment in Konkan LNG and acquisition of stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power

NTPC has executed Share Purchase Agreements with GAIL (India) on 23 February 2021, for purchase of GAIL's share (25.51%) in Ratnagiri Gas and Power (RGPPL) and Sale of NTPC's share (14.82%) (on fully dilutive basis) in Konkan LNG (KLL).

After transfer of shares as per the Share Purchase Agreements, NTPC will exit from KLL and NTPC's shareholding in RGPPL will become 86.49%.

