ISGEC bags order for 2 Gas Fired Boilers from public sector refinery

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has secured a prestigious order for a Steam Generating Island from a reputed public sector refinery in India under competitive bidding.

The 2 Gas Fired Boilers will supply steam to the whole petrochemical unit in this green field project.

This order continues Isgec's track record of being a leading supplier for the Refinery Petrochemical industry and is one more step in its resolve towards strengthening the 'Make in India' initiative of the Govt. of India.

