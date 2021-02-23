Sanghi Industries repays NCDs aggregating Rs 256 crore

Sanghi Industries announced that the proceeds from the recent NCD issuance amounting to Rs 305 crore has been utilised for early redemption of existing 2560 No. of Secured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non Convertible Debentures of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs 256 crore which were issued in March 2021.

Consequent to above, as on date the outstanding Non Convertible Debentures of the Company is Rs. 305 crores which were issued on 23 February 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)