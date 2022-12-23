NTPC, GE Power inks pact to cut carbon intensity from coal-fired units

The state-run power major on Friday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE Power India to reduce carbon intensity at its coal-fired units.

As per the regulatory filing, NTPC and GE Power India have signed a MoU for feasibility to demonstrate technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of NTPC's existing coal fired power plants.

The power generation company said that the MoU aims at partnering on research, development and engineering of technologies that will enable the company to reduce the amount of coal fired in their units and gradually replace it by co-firing of 'alternate fuel' such as methanol, biomass, and ammonia in boilers. These alternative fuels are both carboneous (methanol, a carbon neutral fuel- agri-waste, biomass, etc.) and non-carboneous (ammonia).

This will make use of huge existing infrastructure and lesser new investment will be required as compared to other decarbonisation options. Further, as in India coal is the only option for base load so it will help to reduce carbon footprint from source of reliable power, for decades in future, the PSU company added.

Carbon reduction from coal power plants is a key challenge and co-firing of low carbon fuel will facilitate the transition towards a low carbon energy economy and subsequently to net zero emission, NTPC stated in the press release.

As a primary goal, the collaboration is to support NTPC in co-firing of biomass pellets beyond 20% and up to 100%, as well as enabling the co-firing of methanol. It will also explore the possibility of introducing ammonia as a co-firing fuel, and also develop, test and demonstrate technologies that allow a total co-firing with lower carbon fuels in coal fired power plants.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, director projects, NTPC, said, We are looking forward to working with GE Power India as NTPC intends to minimize the carbon footprint of our 57+ GW coal-based units. We aim to decrease carbon footprint from our coal fired power plants by co-firing of alternative fuel such as carbon neutral fuel, green methanol and green ammonia. It will support our goal of reducing carbon emissions from our coal-based power generation, as part of NTPC's The Brighter Plan 2032 that aims at setting new benchmarks in sustainability along the entire energy value chain in India.

Prashant Jain, MD GE Power India and RGM GE Steam Power, said, This MoU is in line with our country's efforts to adopt advanced powering technology to decarbonize power generation. We are excited to partner with NTPC on finding solutions to address carbon emissions, while ensuring efficient, reliable and affordable power generation. This is a huge stride in India's energy transition journey as the country looks ahead to achieve its net-zero targets.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

GE Power India has strong capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, project management and supply of products and solutions for infrastructure. Its operations include a composite range of activities viz. engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment.

Shares of NTPC declined 0.81% 164.35 while GE Power India fell 1% to Rs 133.95 on the BSE.

