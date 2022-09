NTPC Renewable Energy incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has incorporated Green Valley Renewable Energy, as a subsidiary of NTPC REL in 51:49 Joint Venture with DVC on 25 August 2022.

A Certificate of Incorporation in this regard had been issued by the Registrar of Companies on 6 September 2022. The main object of the Company is to develop, operate and maintain Renewable Energy Park and Project(s) in reservoirs and land owned by DVC.

