Gyscoal Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd, Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2022.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd spiked 86.22% to Rs 3.65 at 23-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 44.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd surged 15.02% to Rs 9.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Earum Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 14.17% to Rs 2.82. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 13.33% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7782 shares in the past one month.

