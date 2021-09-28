NTPC jumps on bagging order

NTPC rose 4.57% to Rs 132.75 after the company won 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in the auction of CPSU Scheme-II, Tranche-III of 5 GW.

"However, the company has no material information to add toabove mentioned news item which is in the normal course of business of the Company," NTPC said in a clarification issued after market hours yesterday, 27 September 2021.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

The company reported 16.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore on a 14.1% increase in net sales to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)