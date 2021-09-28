Sun Pharma launches polistirex technology based Chericof 12

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today announced the launch of a novel formulation in cough management - Chericof 12 (dextromethorphan hydrobromide 30 mg and chlorpheniramine maleate 4 mg) in India.

All cough syrups generally give relief for 6-8 hours, and hence a patient has to take it three to four times a day. Frequent dosing often leads to patient inconvenience and non-adherence to follow the regimen, which may compromise the efficacy of the medication.

Chericof 12, the first prescription cough syrup in India which gives relief for up to 12 hours, is manufactured using polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug.

Polistirex Technology involves the complexation of two drugs, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide and Chlorpheniramine maleate with resins. Complexation of drugs with polistirex not only provides sustained release but also masks the bitter taste making it more palatable.

The formulation is approved for patients of age group six years and above.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India business, Sun Pharma said: The Polistirex technology used in Chericof 12 helps in improving patient compliance and avoids the need for frequent dosing.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1444.17 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 1655.60 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 29.2% YoY to Rs 9,669.43 crore.

