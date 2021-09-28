Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 10.14 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 106.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9559 shares

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 September 2021.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 10.14 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 106.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9559 shares. The stock increased 1.60% to Rs.923.25. Volumes stood at 5775 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 57.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11849 shares. The stock dropped 2.74% to Rs.1,399.35. Volumes stood at 3975 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 10869 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock increased 0.13% to Rs.5,980.00. Volumes stood at 1029 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 98402 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10771 shares. The stock increased 0.10% to Rs.1,593.00. Volumes stood at 3680 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd registered volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51725 shares. The stock rose 10.00% to Rs.117.15. Volumes stood at 53969 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)