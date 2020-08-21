NTPC receives approval for formation of WHS for NTPC Renewable Energy Business

NTPC has received the approval of NITI Aayog, Government of India and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for formation of a wholly owned subsidiary for NTPC Renewable Energy Business.

The aforesaid wholly owned subsidiary shall be incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

