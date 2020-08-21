JUST IN
NTPC receives approval for formation of WHS for NTPC Renewable Energy Business

Capital Market 

NTPC has received the approval of NITI Aayog, Government of India and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for formation of a wholly owned subsidiary for NTPC Renewable Energy Business.

The aforesaid wholly owned subsidiary shall be incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

