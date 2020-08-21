Board of SBI Life Insurance Company approves appointment of directors

-
At meeting held on 20 August 2020The Board of SBI Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has appointed Sunita Sharma (DIN: 02949529), Ashutosh Pednekar (DIN: 00026049), and Narayan K. Seshadri (DIN: 00053563) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent directors of the Company to hold office with effect from 20 August 2020.
