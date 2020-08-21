Board of SBI Life Insurance Company approves appointment of directors

JUST IN
At meeting held on 20 August 2020

The Board of SBI Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has appointed Sunita Sharma (DIN: 02949529), Ashutosh Pednekar (DIN: 00026049), and Narayan K. Seshadri (DIN: 00053563) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent directors of the Company to hold office with effect from 20 August 2020.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 10:03 IST

