Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises appoints director

At meeting held on 20 August 2020

The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has appointed Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar (DIN: 00118280) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Company, for a term of 4 years with effect from 20 August 20, 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders; and shall not be liable to retire by rotation.

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 19:21 IST

