Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises appoints director

-
ALSO READ
Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises accepts resignation of director
Govt stimulus package does not address immediate concerns of healthcare system: Fitch
Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director
Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises to consider proposal for raising captial
Healthcare Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 20 August 2020The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 20 August 2020 has appointed Abhay Prabhakar Havaldar (DIN: 00118280) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of Company, for a term of 4 years with effect from 20 August 20, 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders; and shall not be liable to retire by rotation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU