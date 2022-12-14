NTPC to issue NCDs aggregating Rs 500 cr

-
On 16 December 2022NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs.500 crore on 16 December 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 7.44% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 10 years 3 months 30 days on 15 April 2033.
The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE.
