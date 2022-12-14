JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Yes Bank corrects on profit selling

PNB Housing Finance jumps 13% in three days
Business Standard

Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes deposit rates

Capital Market 

With effect from 14 December 2022

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced the revised interest rates for savings, Fixed Deposits as well as Recurring Deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rates will be effective from 14 December 2022.

The hike will allow savings account customers to gain 7% interest who have a closing balance above Rs. 5 crore upto Rs. 30 crore. There is also an increase in interest rates on Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits with the peak rate being at 8% and 7.75% respectively. This is applicable not just for domestic accounts, but also NRE/ NRO accounts. Furthermore, domestic senior citizens will receive 0.50% extra on the FD and RD rates. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU