Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes deposit rates

With effect from 14 December 2022
Equitas Small Finance Bank announced the revised interest rates for savings, Fixed Deposits as well as Recurring Deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rates will be effective from 14 December 2022.
The hike will allow savings account customers to gain 7% interest who have a closing balance above Rs. 5 crore upto Rs. 30 crore. There is also an increase in interest rates on Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits with the peak rate being at 8% and 7.75% respectively. This is applicable not just for domestic accounts, but also NRE/ NRO accounts. Furthermore, domestic senior citizens will receive 0.50% extra on the FD and RD rates. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU