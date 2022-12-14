Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes deposit rates

With effect from 14 December 2022

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced the revised interest rates for savings, Fixed Deposits as well as Recurring Deposits in Domestic and NRE/ NRO Interest Rates Accounts. The hike in interest rates will be effective from 14 December 2022.

The hike will allow savings account customers to gain 7% interest who have a closing balance above Rs. 5 crore upto Rs. 30 crore. There is also an increase in interest rates on Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits with the peak rate being at 8% and 7.75% respectively. This is applicable not just for domestic accounts, but also NRE/ NRO accounts. Furthermore, domestic senior citizens will receive 0.50% extra on the FD and RD rates. The interest payouts will continue to be quarterly across all account types.

