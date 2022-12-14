Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India

To co-market Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India (BI India) to co-market Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met& trade; (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) in India.

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, which is useful for improving glycaemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus. Empagliflozin is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease. Further, empagliflozin is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure, in adults with heart failure.

