NTPC to raise Rs 4000 crore from bonds

NTPC on Tuesday announced that it has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore through private placement basis of bonds.

NTPC has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore on 15 October 2020, through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 5.45% per annum with a door to door maturity of 5 years on 15 October 2025.

The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The bonds are proposed to be listed on both NSE & BSE.

Shares of NTPC were trading 0.73% lower at Rs 82.10 on BSE.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

