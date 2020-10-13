Repco Home Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2020.

Repco Home Finance Ltd crashed 7.63% to Rs 199.15 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82605 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd tumbled 5.52% to Rs 44.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47169 shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 288.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd slipped 4.16% to Rs 180.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd shed 4.00% to Rs 62.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99208 shares in the past one month.

