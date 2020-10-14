Glenmark introduces Nintedanib for treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis

-
ALSO READ
Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Palbociclib Capsules
Cadila Health gets tentative USFDA approval for anti-cancer drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches 3-in-1 inhaler therapy for COPD in India
Glenmark Pharma gains on USFDA nod for multiple sclerosis drug
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmona
The announcement was made before market hours today, 14 October 2020. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 0.93% to settle at Rs 490.95 yesterday.
Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis in India. This will provide patients a far more cost effective treatment option, and enable doctors to treat a wider patient population in the country.
Nintedanib is approved by the Indian drug regulator for the treatment of Idiopathic (unknown cause) Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a respiratory condition characterized by the thickening and/or scarring of the lungs.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU