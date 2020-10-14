Glenmark introduces Nintedanib for treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmona

The announcement was made before market hours today, 14 October 2020. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 0.93% to settle at Rs 490.95 yesterday.

Glenmark has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis in India. This will provide patients a far more cost effective treatment option, and enable doctors to treat a wider patient population in the country.

Nintedanib is approved by the Indian drug regulator for the treatment of Idiopathic (unknown cause) Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a respiratory condition characterized by the thickening and/or scarring of the lungs.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

