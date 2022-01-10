Oberoi Realty gains after strong sales bookings in Q3

Oberoi Realty rose 1.88% to Rs 927.15 after the Mumbai-based realty developer reported strong sales numbers in Q3 December 2021.

On a consolidated basis, Oberoi Realty's sales booking value surged 102.37% to Rs 1,965 crore during the October-December quarter from Rs 971 crore in the year-ago period. It sold 371 units during the last quarter against 234 units a year ago, up 58.55% year-on-year.

During the first nine months of 2021-22, the company's sales bookings jumped 124.04% to Rs 2,964 crore from Rs 1,323 crore in the year-ago period. It sold 610 units during the April-December period of 2021-22 as against 284 units in the same period of the last fiscal, an increase of 114.79% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 93.55% to Rs 266.59 crore on 138.64% increase in net sales to Rs 754.25 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Oberoi Realty is India's leading real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)